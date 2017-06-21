SOMETIMES it can take a little while to unpick the tableau that our photographers create. Now the chap on the right is a dustman from the days when waste was not tidily wrapped in bags but was emptied into baskets from the bins in back gardens then carried out to the bin lorries.

So this is 1950, long before someone worked out it would save a lot of time if bins were put on wheels and the tenants could wheel them to the front of the house and save an enormous amount of time for the binmen.

So is this woman paying to have her bin emptied? Not at all. The binmen are at the polling station at Greenbank Church in Busby to vote in the 1950 General Election and presumably the photographer asked him to tote his basket in order to give the picture some vivid imagery.

Loading article content