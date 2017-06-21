A TURF war has broken out between Rangers’ Euro rivals Progres Niederkorn and the city of Luxembourg over the venue for the second leg of their Europa League clash.

Niederkorn thought a deal was done to use the national stadium as they would find it almost impossible to hold the match at their Jos Haupert ground in Differdange as it is falls short of a number of UEFA criteria.

There is a standing arrangement in Luxembourgish football that all of their European representatives can play their matches at the Josy Barthel Stadium which holds 8000.

Loading article content