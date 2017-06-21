AN OIL painting inspired by the results of the EU referendum is due to go under the hammer in Glasgow next month.
“Brexit” is the latest in a series of political portraits by acclaimed Scottish artist, Graham McKean, who admits recent world events have influenced his creativity.
It depicts a flat-capped man in a small sailboat, which is returning from Europe across the English Channel and is also in sight of the White Cliffs of Dover.
The sail is a Union Jack while the man, who is reading directions from his Brexit user manual, is accompanied by his cigar-smoking bulldog Churchill.
Mr McKean said: “This painting is a satirical and humorous take on our situation whilst remaining hopeful and optimistic. I wanted to show an ordinary working man with braces and his suitcase packed returning to the UK with his loyal British bulldog. I don’t support any political party but Brexit affects us all and I wanted to paint a non-political viewpoint of the outcome.”
Estimated to fetch between £2,000 and £4,000, the 24in by 20in work will feature in The Scottish Contemporary Art Auction at McTear’s on Sunday, July 2.
