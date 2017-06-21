PROMINENT Scots-based European nationals are to meet Holyrood ministers amid increasing calls for clarity on the status of EU citizens.

Dozens of EU nationals living in Scotland will gather in Edinburgh at an event hosted by Scotland’s Europe Minister Alasdair Allan. They are expected to air their concerns about the mounting uncertainty about their future within the UK.

The representative for French nationals based north of the Border said many from the EU were feeling “down and desperate”, with comments coming from UK ministers ruling out membership of the European single market.

The Scottish Government has been forced to extend the Edinburgh conference due to demand from leading voices, including those representing around 500 Spanish students and academics and figures from within the NHS.

Professor David Lusseau, the Consular Councillor for French Nationals living in Scotland, said many of those he represented had not recovered from “the slap in the face of June 2016” and that concerns were mounting due to the lack of clarity over their status.

The Aberdeen-based biologist said: “Since then there has been very little progress in the search for solutions for EU nationals. There have been some noises, some proposals from the Scottish Government but Scotland doesn’t have a seat at the negotiating table so I would like to hear what ideas they have. So it’s a big deal to see where we can move this forward.

“There is a different atmosphere in Scotland. There have been strong statements from various parties about the vital role EU migrants play in Scottish life.

“That happy feeling is not the same at Westminster and we’d like to see what role the new Scottish Conservatives play now they are there.”

Dr Allan said the uncertainty for Scotland’s 180,000 EU nationals had to end, adding: “The UK Government’s chaotic preparation for Brexit talks underlines the sense of uncertainty felt by EU nationals living and working in Scotland.

“With talks under way, the UK Government should with immediate effect guarantee the rights of EU nationals to remain after Brexit.”