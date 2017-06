PROMINENT Scots-based European nationals are to meet Holyrood ministers amid increasing calls for clarity on the status of EU citizens.

Dozens of EU nationals living in Scotland will gather in Edinburgh at an event hosted by Scotland’s Europe Minister Alasdair Allan. They are expected to air their concerns about the mounting uncertainty about their future within the UK.

The representative for French nationals based north of the Border said many from the EU were feeling “down and desperate”, with comments coming from UK ministers ruling out membership of the European single market.

