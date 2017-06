POLITICAL whips will be stripped of their ability to hand top scrutiny posts to the party faithful under sweeping new reforms of the Scottish Parliament.

Committee conveners, who have a key role in holding the Government to account but are often members of the ruling party, will soon be elected by the whole Parliament rather than selected by party whips.

“Pointless” questions inquiring what the First Minister is doing for the rest of the day will also be scrapped, as will scripted inquiries that give Nicola Sturgeon advance notice of what MSPs are likely to ask.

