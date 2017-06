BARCLAYS and four former top bankers, including ex-boss John Varley, have been charged with fraud over side-deals struck during the bank’s emergency fundraising at the height of the financial crisis.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said it had brought charges of conspiracy to commit fraud against the bank itself as well as ex-chief executive Mr Varley, Edinburgh-raised Roger Jenkins, Thomas Kalaris and Richard Boath after a five-year investigation into the events surrounding its cash call in 2008.

It marks the first criminal charges to be brought in the UK against a bank and its former executives for activities during the financial crisis.

Loading article content