ANIMAL welfare workers have reported a 65 per cent increase in calls since 2014 from concerned members of the public reporting dogs left locked in cars.
The Scottish SPCA said it was “a common misconception” that Scotland doesn’t get warm enough to cause a dog distress when left alone in a car in the summer.
The charity’s chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We are seeing an increased number of calls to our helpline proving that the public are also concerned about this issue.
Loading article content
“It also means that there is more for us to do to prevent it. Leaving a dog in a car can cause the animal great distress, and in some cases, lead to death.
“Studies have shown leaving the windows open only keeps the car cooler by around two degrees, which isn’t a significant amount when you consider that dogs are unable to sweat and therefore have no way to cool themselves down.
“Many people don’t realise that that even on warm, cloudy days, vehicles can effectively turn into ovens and dogs can overheat in minutes.
“Recent research showed that whilst 80 per cent of people wouldn’t risk leaving their dog alone in their car on a warm day, 20 per cent would feel comfortable leaving their dog for 10 minutes or more.
“Our message? Dogs die in hot cars. Don’t risk it. Leave your dog at home with plenty of water and the ability to keep cool.”
The Scottish SPCA has produced an advert on the dangers which can be seen on YouTube.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.