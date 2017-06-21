A MAN is due to appear in court in connection with an alleged rape of a woman at a city centre hotel.

Police were called to the Travelodge on Queen Street around 5.50am on Tuesday, after receiving a report of a 21-year-old woman having been seriously sexually assaulted.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court later today.