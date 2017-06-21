The Duke of Edinburgh has been admitted to hospital as a "precautionary measure" for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said.
Philip was supposed to be accompanying the Queen to the State Opening of parliament on Wednesday but his place has been taken by the Prince of Wales.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.
Loading article content
"Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot.
"The Prince of Wales will accompany the Queen to the State Opening.
"Her Majesty is being kept informed and will attend Royal Ascot as planned this afternoon."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?