Donald Trump's controversial state visit to Britain appears to have been put on the backburner, as it was left out of the Queen's Speech setting out the Government's programme for the next two years.

The address to Parliament usually mentions planned state visits, but this edition only contains a reference to welcoming King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain in July, despite Theresa May extending an invitation to the United States' president just a week after his inauguration.

It comes after the White House denied reports that Mr Trump told the Prime Minister he does not want to go ahead with the trip if it is going to lead to large-scale demonstrations.

