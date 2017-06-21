Two men have been cleared of a shooting outside at primary school. 
 
William Burns, 56, and Alexander Porter, 48, denied attempting to murder 35-year-old Ross Sherlock by repeatedly discharging a handgun at him on September 24, 2015, at Dornoch Place and Ronaldsay Drive, Bishopbriggs.
 
Judge Lord Matthews formally acquitted Burns and Porter of the shooting murder bid.
 
Lord Matthews told the jury: “I have ruled that there is insufficient evidence against the accused.”
 
Burns and Porter are still on trial at the High Court in Glasgow accused of a doorstep acid attack on journalist Russell Findlay in Glasgow's West End on December 23, 2015. They deny the charge.

