A PETROL bomber who threw a Molotov cocktail at a mosque has been put behind bars.

Thomas Conington was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow this morning after pleading guilty to torching Edinburgh's Central Mosque last year.

On September 18, 2016, Conington threw a petrol-filled glass bottle at the place of worship on Potterrow, around 2am.

It smashed and burst in to flames on the steps of the mosque, setting fire to the front door.

The 29-year-old had approached the same mosque a month before the incident but was refused entry for being heavily intoxicated.

He was arrested for being aggressive and racially abusive at the mosque, and was also convicted of making offensive and sectarian remarks towards a security guard at a local supermarket.

He was handed an Order of Lifelong Restriction, and will serve a minimum punishment of three years and nine months in jail.

Speaking following sentencing today, Andrew Richardson, Procurator Fiscal for Lothian and Borders, said:

“Everyone has the right to live free from violence, threats, intimidation or the fear of harassment or abuse stemming from the prejudice of another person.

“To be targeted because of race, colour or faith is totally unacceptable.

“Hopefully the conviction and sentencing of Thomas Conington will send a strong message to those who engage in this abhorrent behaviour that they will face the full force of the law.

“We are determined to work alongside colleagues in the criminal justice system to do all in our power to prevent these crimes and to bring those who commit them to justice.”