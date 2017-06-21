Lady Mone shared her excitement about taking her billionaire tycoon boyfriend to the House of Lords ahead of the Queen's speech.
The bra mogul turned Tory peer, shared her excitment on her social media channel adding 'will I cope in my ermine robe'.
She was photographed in the House of Lords at the State opening of Parliament ahead of the Queen's Speech.
Exciting day!Taking my guy to @UKHouseofLords State Opening of https://t.co/JSY9D8h1NE will I cope in my ermine robe #QueensSpeech pic.twitter.com/OGyuLEn1uP— Lady Mone (@MichelleMone) June 21, 2017
The lingerie businesswoman regularly takes her partner, Scots businessman Douglas Barrowman on business and public ventures.
The 45-year-old confirmed she was in a relatioship with Barrowman, 52, last year.
Speaking of their relationship, Mone said at the time: 'After 25 years I've finally met my match'.
