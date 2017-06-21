Hundreds of spectators lined the streets of Glasgow for the annual Glasgow Taxi Outing Fund trip to Troon.

This years event saw 120 taxi drivers give up a days pay to take children who require additional support for learning on a trip to the beach.

Parents and carers joined the kids as they set off from Kelvin Way in the west end.

Loading article content

Drivers decorated their taxis and donned fancy dress, much to the delight of children and members of the public.

Jim Buchanan, Glasgow Taxi Outing Fund Chair, said: "The day is going great despite the weather.

"It won't dampen our spirits.

"We've got around 120 drivers this year and we'll be taking around 270 kids." 

Former Celtic and Scotland star Tom Boyd – ambassador for the Celtic FC Foundation, and Lord Provost Eva Bolander joined the festivities ahead of the taxi troupe setting off. 