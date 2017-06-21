A Scottish homeowner has decided to raffle off his luxury mansion for just £5 a ticket after failing to find a buyer.
The luxury property, located in Dullatur, North Lanarkshire, could be yours for just £5 after owner Shamus Fitzsimons failed to sell his house after one year on the market.
The couple plan to run the competition until Christmas, with a target of 250,000 tickets to be sold - and you could be the winner.
The stunning property comes with a heated swimming pool, sauna, one acre of beautiful garden and a games room in the west wing.
The pair, who plan to make over £1m in ticket sales have vowed to donate £25,000 to charity after the raffle ends.
To win Dullatur House, the entry fee for the competition is £5 per ticket and entrants will be required to answer a question about the house.
Visit here and you could be the lucky winner.
