Unilever has announced an alliance of major brands and organisations aiming to end gender stereotyping in advertising.

The Unstereotype Initiative, sponsored by UN Women, also includes Facebook, Google, Alibaba and Mars, as well as industry bodies such as the UK’s Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA).

The alliance aims to work together against stereotypical gender portrayals such as women being presented as cooks in family adverts. It will meet for the first time at the Cannes Lions Festival on Thursday.

