The Scottish Conservatives are facing a legal challenge from a former party candidate who claims she should be their new MEP.

Belinda Don, a former parliamentary assistant, was first in line to replace Ian Duncan, who is standing down from the European Parliament to take a seat in the House of Lords.

However, it is understood the Tories want the fifth candidate on the party list, Iain McGill, to become their MEP.

The party confirmed a writ has been served on them.

SNP MP Pete Wishart accused the Tories of being determined to "stitch up jobs for the boys".

He said: "No wonder the second-placed candidate feels so aggrieved they've called in the lawyers."