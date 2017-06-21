CHARITIES do not usually sponsor football clubs. But the partnership between Hamilton Academicals FC and the charity Scotia Aid gave the charity respectability and local roots – and as recently as 2015, the Accies were hosting fun days and old boys’ matches to help promote the Uddingston-based good cause. Now the club has joined local authorities, including Glasgow City, North Lanarkshire and Fife councils, as well as several in England, as a victim of the Scotia Aid scandal. Another victim is the Italian charity Italia Onlus, which allegedly transferred funds for a hospital-clinic to Scotia Aid - a vital project, which never materialised.

The cause was meant to be improving lives in Sierra Leone. Under the leadership of founder and former chairman Dan Houston, Scotia Aid had evolved a partnership with the west African country.

The wheels came off when accounts obtained using freedom of information laws showed while its income increased in 2013-14, climbing from £790,000 the previous year to £1,020,365, a meagre £137,000 was handed out over the same period.

Loading article content