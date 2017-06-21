A former professional footballer has admitted sexually assaulting a young woman as she slept in her bed.

Ex-Manchester City and Glasgow Celtic player Chris Killen, 35, was in a "stupefied state" from alcohol when he went into the spare bedroom of the house the woman was staying in, in Bury, Greater Manchester, and touched her sexually.

Killen had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing but admitted the offence shortly before he was due to go on trial before a jury at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, on Wednesday.

Loading article content