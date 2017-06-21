Former Labour leader Ed Miliband performed his best extreme death metal singing as he discussed “grimecore” and why the genre is more than “a bunch of noise” with the lead singer of band Napalm Death.

Miliband, who is sitting in for Jeremy Vine on his BBC Radio 2 show, was joined in the studio by Barney Greenway, who told him his attempt to sing in the extreme metal style needed “definitely more throat”.

Miliband played clips from bands including Morbid Angel and Wormrot before asking Greenway to tell critics why they are wrong to think the genre of music is just “noise”.

