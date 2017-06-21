Conservationists have launched what they call one of Africa’s biggest wildlife relocations – the transfer of 7,500 animals over three years to a Mozambican park whose wildlife was nearly wiped out by civil war.
Zinave National Park will receive 500 animals from Gorongosa, another Mozambican park recovering since the war ended in 1992, and about 6,000 from the Sango wildlife area in neighbouring Zimbabwe, said the South Africa-based Peace Parks Foundation.
Other animals are being moved from South Africa.
Loading article content
More than 7 500 animals ready for African Animal Ark operation https://t.co/uPneRRmXUd via @News24 #peaceparks #greatlimpopo
— PeaceParksFoundation (@Peace_Parks) June 20, 2017
Peace Parks said Zinave will get species including buffalo, giraffe, wildebeest, zebra and elephants.
Zinave administrator Antonio Bacar said the training of park rangers will increase to prevent poaching.
The hope is that tourists visiting the popular coastal area around Vilanculos will take a safari once Zinave is restocked.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.