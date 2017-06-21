Another three men have been charged with murder after a man died following a large-scale disturbance.
Gary Clampett, 39, was found by police with serious injuries at a property in the Fernie Place area of Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, at about 4am on Sunday.
Paramedics went to the scene but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Three men appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where they were charged with murder.
They are John Henderson, 46, and Gary Martin, 36, both of Fraserburgh, and Thomas Martin, 44, from Peterhead.
All three were also charged with two counts of attempted murder while Henderson faced an additional charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.
The men made no pleas and the case was committed for further examination.
They have been remanded in custody and are expected to return to the court before the end of the month.
Two other men have already appeared in court in connection with the death.
Barry Martin, 31, and Joseph Martin, 39, appeared at the Peterhead court on Tuesday charged with murder.
The men, both from Fraserburgh, were also charged with two counts of attempted murder.
