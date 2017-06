Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of London for a "Day of Rage" amid accusations organisers hijacked the Grenfell Tower disaster for political purposes.

The demonstration, started by Movement For Justice By Any Means Necessary (MFJ), was billed as a day of action for the victims of the inferno.

Coinciding with the Queen's Speech, police said 500 people joined the march, which aimed, according to the event page, to "bring down the Government".

