Boris Johnson struggled during a radio interview when challenged about the contents of the Queen's Speech.

The Foreign Secretary paused and said "hang on a second" when challenged about what measures the speech contained to tackle the "burning injustices" identified by Theresa May.

He said the Tories had the right to "form a Government if we possibly can", adding that the public "have had pretty much enough of elections".

The interview on BBC Radio 4's PM programme got off to a difficult start as Mr Johnson struggled to explain what the Queen's Speech did to tackle discrimination against black people in the criminal justice system, a problem identified by the Prime Minister when she took office.

Mr Johnson said: "Well, there are measures, I believe, in the bill on the courts which I think is supposed to address some of those issues.

"I think one thing in particular that we are looking at is measures to ... hang on a second ... there are all sorts of measures that we want to take to ensure that we do not discriminate against everybody."

Later in the interview, Mr Johnson tried to return to the issue to give a fuller answer but was told by presented Eddie Mair: "It's not a Two Ronnies sketch, you can't answer the question before last."

The Foreign Secretary told Mr Mair: "I appreciate your desire to push me around."

He added: "There are considerable measures in this Queen's Speech intended to deal with those very burning injustices and that is the ambition of the Conservative Party."

Asked why so many measures from the Conservative manifesto had been ditched, Mr Johnson said: "I'm not going to hide it from you that the election did not turn out exactly as we would have hoped."

He added: "It's our job to form a Government if we possibly can and to get on with what I think is a very progressive Queen's Speech."

Asked what the point of the Prime Minister was now, he said: "The point of the Prime Minister is to lead the country, to give a lead on these key issues and to take this Queen's Speech through, and she will. She will do a great job.

"The people of this country, I think, have had pretty much enough of elections. I think most people want a period of calm."