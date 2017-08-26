Conor McGregor is coming to Glasgow for a special evening with his fans.
The Irish UFC star is heading to the city's Armadillo on September 29.
McGregor is currently gearing up for the biggest challenge of his career as he prepares to take on boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Former multi-weight world champion Mayweather confirmed a deal has been agreed for a boxing match against mixed martial arts champion McGregor in Las Vegas on August 26.
IT'S OFFICIAL FIGHT FANS!— BT Sport UFC (@btsportufc) June 14, 2017
💪 MMA vs. Boxing 🥊
🏆 Champ vs. Champ 🏆
🇮🇪 McGregor vs. Mayweather 🇺🇸
26th August, 2017.
Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/V3OzAX2N7L
Mayweather will reportedly be paid over 100 million US dollars for the contest, which will be broadcast on pay-per-view networks across the world.
A month later McGregor will head to Scotland where he will chat about his career to date and take questions from his fans.
The event is expected to sell out quickly. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Fraiday 23rd June- CLICK here for more information.
VIP Packages and Ticket Info
Vip Mac Life package £1000
- photo meet & greet
- Signed UFC Conor McGregor glove
- Chance to ask Conor a question
- Live interview with Conor McGregor
- Live auction
Vip Gold Ticket £399.00
- Photo meet & greet
- Floor seating
- Excellent view of the stage
- Live interview with Conor McGregor
- Live auction
Standard tickets £45.40 - £68.10
- Live interview with Conor McGregor
- Live auction
