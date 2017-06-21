RICHARD E. Grant was, as ever, immaculately attired as he arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of God's Own Country.
The rural gay love story between a Yorkshire farmer and a Romanian migrant worker was premiered last night as the opening film of the Edinburgh International Film Festival at the Film House in Lothian Road.
Grant, who is fondly remembered for his starring role in 1980s cult classic Withnail and I, was joined by T2: Trainspotting star Ewen Bremner and US actor Kyra Sedgwick, the wife of Kevin Bacon.
The film has proved a hit with critics, who have praised the storyline and acting of the main protagonists played by Josh O’Connor, and Alec Secareanu, who plays his eastern European love interest, and co-stars Ian Hart and Gemma Jones.
Tonight sees the UK premiere of Red Dog: True Blue, about a young boy, played by Levi Miller, who befriends a sheep dog at the Odeon Cinema.
While there is an opportunity to see a series of short films entitled, Bridging the Gap – Rebellion, at the Filmhouse this evening.
Grant, meanwhile, will return to the Filmhouse at 6pm to discuss his career for a sell-out event before a special screening of Withnail and I.
The Edinburgh International Film Festival is celebrating its 70th year with a packed programme that should suit all tastes.
Sci-fi and space is catered for by Emer Reynolds’ mesmerising documentary The Farthest, which follows the journey of the Voyager space probe.
While Taiwanese crime caper Godspeed (Yi lu shun feng) forms part of the world perspectives strand of the festival. The UK premiere of Indian road movie Sexy Durga is also among the highlights.
It runs until July 2 with tickets available from www.edfilmfest.org.uk
