Evening TV viewers have praised the “beautiful” music video for Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single after it was broadcast for the first time.
The emotional film featured footage from the aftermath of the west London tower block fire, including firefighters in tears as they left the building and horrified bystanders wearing t-shirts with the logo Missing.
Broadcast on ITV before Coronation Street, it also showed clips of some of the UK’s biggest artists singing a rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.
If you didn’t get the chance to see it or are in another country you can watch it here: https://t.co/9lmOz7dzzB
— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 21, 2017
Though the song was played on BBC radio stations earlier in the day, many had not seen the finished video, which featured the likes of rapper Stormzy, Robbie Williams and Emeli Sande.
Viewers shared their reactions over Twitter…
First time seeing the video for 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' from #ArtistsForGrenfell on @ITV! So beautiful.
— James Andrew (@JAOfficial_) June 21, 2017
beautiful cover of bridge over troubled water. had me in tears!! #ArtistsForGrenfell
— Kirsty🦄 (@kirstylouise148) June 21, 2017
@Stormzy1 opening rap on Bridge Over Troubled Water is honestly so moving. Such a beautiful and amazing song❤️ #ArtistsForGrenfell
— ✌🏼 (@hollysidoli) June 21, 2017
Bridge Over Troubled Water is possibly one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard. My heart still holds the victims. ❤️ #GrenfellTower
— emily (@buteraofbows) June 21, 2017
While many described the video as “moving” and said that it had brought them “to tears” one person wrote: “The video for bridge over troubled water gave me chills. I’m so emotional.”
The song opened with a rap verse penned by Stormzy, which included the lyrics: “I don’t know where to begin so I’ll start by saying I refuse to forget you/I refuse to be silenced/I refuse to neglect you/That’s for every last soul up in Grenfell/Even though I’ve never even met you.”
Liam Payne and Jessie J were also among the artists who took part in the track, along with Brian May, James Arthur, Louis Tomlinson, Nile Rodgers and recent Britain’s Got Talent winner Tokio Myers.
They came together at west London’s Sarm studios, half a mile away from Grenfell Tower, to record the song over the weekend.
Proceeds from sales of the song and extra donations will go to Artists For Grenfell, set up to support the survivors of the tower block fire that killed at least 79 people last week.
