PEACE in our time was probably stretching it a bit. But at first glance at least the deal which was finally struck at 2.54pm yesterday between The Rangers Football Club and Sports Direct - which appeared to end the proxy war between their feuding figureheads Dave King and Mike Ashley - seemed as momentous as any of the megadeals struck at Ibrox stadium over the years.

Could King and Ashley, these two implacable enemies, in fact co-exist? The last we heard from the latter, after all, was when he said last Christmas that it was his intention to see the former in jail for contempt of court. But while the Rangers chairman was in bullish mood last night, claiming the landmark deal as testimony to his refusal to back down in the face of the belligerent behaviour of the retailer and its controversial owner, like all good deals both parties had something to gain here. This was a win-win, because both resolved to cut their losses. All this endless courtroom wrangling was costing too much time and money. So in the short term at least, at least until Rangers are able to re-examine this deal in 12 months time, they have made their peace. Now Ashley can get on with making money from all of his various business interest. And King can lay his hands on a greater share of the retail revenue as he attempts to level the Ladbrokes Premiership playing field with Celtic.

“We were at a stand off,” said King, “only to be resolved in the courts and we knew that wasn’t good for us, because we were giving Celtic that unnatural advantage because of the lack or our retail performance. And in my calculated estimate ... it can’t have been good for them. Because they believe they are a smart retailer, which they are clearly. Rangers certainly wasn’t a good model for them to go to other clubs.”

