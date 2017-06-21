Dozens of police and bomb disposal squad have swooped on two residential areas of South Lanarkshire.
Reports suggest that up to nine police cars, a police helicopter ealing with an incident in the Calderwood area of East Kilbride.
The incident centres on Ness Drive, near to the John Wright Sports Centre.
Meanwhile, a Royal Navy bomb disposal team was dealing with an incident at a residential area of Blantyre, around two miles away.
There's a Royal Navy bomb disposal unit in attendance at a property in #Blantyre. #EastKilbride is seperate incident police officer stabbed! pic.twitter.com/JpkcRP7Atq— Craig Paterson (@Craig_P87) June 21, 2017
A Police Scotland spokesman said it was not terror related.
Images from the scene showed a street partially sealed off police officers outside a property.
It is unclear at this stage whether the two reports of incidents are linked.
One local resident in Calderwood tweeted an image of police tape around the car-park behind houses on the estate, which lies close to the council-run John Wright Sports Centre.
South Lanarkshire Council would not comment on the on-going incident.
Police Scotland confirmed that one man had minor injuries.
