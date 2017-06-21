Dozens of police and bomb disposal squad have swooped on two residential areas of South Lanarkshire.

The incident centres on Ness Drive, near to the John Wright Sports Centre.

Meanwhile, a Royal Navy bomb disposal team was dealing with an incident at a residential area of Blantyre, around two miles away.

A Police Scotland spokesman said it was not terror related.

Images from the scene showed a street partially sealed off police officers outside a property.

It is unclear at this stage whether the two reports of incidents are linked.

One local resident in Calderwood tweeted an image of police tape around the car-park behind houses on the estate, which lies close to the council-run John Wright Sports Centre.

South Lanarkshire Council would not comment on the on-going incident.

Police Scotland confirmed that one man had minor injuries.