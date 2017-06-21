A STREET was locked down after bomb disposal experts were called to a South Lanarkshire suburb.

Police Scotland said that it was not terror-related.

A cordon and a Royal Navy bomb disposal unit met residents in Kirkton Avenue in Blantyre on Wednesday.

It comes as police also swooped on an address next to the John Wright Sport Centre in East Kilbride, with a helicopter and ambulance also at the scene.

It is understood one male has suffered minor injuries following the East Kilbride incident.

It is not yet clear whether the two events are connected.