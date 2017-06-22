THE Scottish Police Authority is in “complete disarray” after the chief executive faced calls for his resignation over damning criticism of the watchdog.

In a report leaked to The Herald yesterday, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland found there was “dysfunction” in the relationship between John Foley and outgoing SPA chair Andrew Flanagan.

HMICS also flagged up “shortcomings” in the “capacity” of Mr Foley and senior managers to provide expert advice to the SPA board, a failing described as a "fundamental weakness".

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson declined to say whether he wanted Mr Foley to continue in post, while Labour and the Tories called on the chief executive to consider his position.

As the national oversight body for Police Scotland, the SPA plays a vital role in helping set the £1bn policing budget.

However, Mr Flanagan has been under fire in recent months over initial plans to move to private committee meetings and restrict the publication of board papers.

He sparked a political row after he criticised a former board member, Moi Ali, for speaking out against the plans and failed to circulate an HMICS letter on the proposals to colleagues. Pressure on Mr Flanagan led to him announcing his resignation from the SPA last week.

HMICS intended to publish its report into SPA openness and transparency yesterday, but a leak brought forward publication by twenty-four hours.

On private committee meetings, the HMICS concluded that the SPA had taken a “narrow interpretation” of the legislation in support of the decision.

It also stated that agendas and papers should be published in advance of meetings to “promote transparency”.

However, with Mr Flanagan poised to leave, it was the sections on Mr Foley, who has been in post since 2014, that attracted the most attention.

The HMICS report stated: “My inspection has identified shortcomings in the capacity of the Chief Executive, senior managers and committee support services to provide the level of expert advice and governance support needed by the Board."

The report claimed this was a “fundamental weakness” in the current executive structures and added:

“I also found dysfunction in the relationship between the Chair and the Chief Executive, and identified challenges for the Chief Executive and his senior management team in managing long-term secondments and absences.”

On Ms Ali, the watchdog stated that she had acted fully in accordance with board guidance, and that it had been publicly accepted that the Chair had not properly interpreted “collective responsibility”.

Although Ms Ali had accused Mr Flanagan of bullying her, HMICS found “no evidence” of a “bullying culture”.

Scottish Labour MSP Claire Baker said: “Chief executive John Foley now has serious questions to answer over his role and the criticisms in this report. A complete overhaul of the management structure at the SPA is now needed and the chief executive must consider his position.

Scottish Tory MSP Oliver Mundell said: “In the same week the police are announcing a 10-year vision, it’s clear the SPA is in complete disarray. The chair has already left as a result of this and, in the wake of this damning report, perhaps the chief executive should reflect on his position too.”

A spokesman for the SPA said: "A review of the SPA executive, including the staffing and operating structure required to provide the most effective support to the Board, was announced last week. It will be jointly-led by the Deputy Chair of the SPA and an independent local authority Chief Executive and will report in the Autumn."

Asked if he wanted Mr Foley to continue as CEO, Mr Matheson said: “The report will help inform the review I announced last week to consider how the executive of SPA can best support the board and the chair to take informed, transparent decisions.

“I expect these findings to be acted upon as the SPA moves forward. A strong and robust police authority remains essential to overseeing our national police service as it continues to strengthen how it serves and safeguards the people of Scotland, keeping crime down and communities safe.”