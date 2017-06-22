FARMING minister Michael Gove has been criticised over his planned appearance at the Royal Highland Show after apparently snubbing other farming business events.

Mr Gove faced criticism after cancelling two meetings about the post-Brexit future of the farming industry.

In a move that infuriated the Scottish Government, Mr Gove has found time in his busy schedule to attend the Royal Highland Show this week at Ingliston, it was reported.

Mr Gove was due to chair the EU transition forum – which discusses farming issues with devolved nations including Scotland – in July.

A Scottish Government source said: “Michael Gove should be taking the concerns of Scotland’s agriculture sector seriously – but in cancelling these key Brexit meetings, he is treating the nation’s farming communities with contempt.

“At the same time as he has ditched these talks, he has found time to come to the Royal Highland Show instead.

“While any opportunity to hear the concerns of farmers at first-hand is welcome, Mr Gove’s actions show that he is not serious about engaging with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

Meanwhile, cattle, sheep and horses were among the animals being washed and groomed at the Ingliston showground as the last minute preparations took place.

Organised by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society, the show is billed as a showcase for the best of Scotland's agriculture, food and rural life.

The task of placing around 7,000 cows, sheep, horses, goats and poultry will be in the hands of 44 judges from Scotland, 47 from England, nine from Wales, six from Northern Ireland.

A Defra spokesman said Mr Gove is "wholly committed" to working with all the devolved bodies throughout the Brexit negotiations.

It comes as the tram is also now being promoted as one of the ways to get to the show without taking a car.

Lea Harrison, managing director at Edinburgh Trams said: “It’s been a great pleasure working with the Royal Highland Show on such a unique launch event.

"Our new partnership means we can now bring our fast, frequent and reliable service to a whole new audience.

One of Scotland’s most iconic breeds, the Clydesdale, has been unveiled as the hero image for the 2017 Royal Highland Show.

Standing 17.2 hands tall, the three year-old mare will feature the length and breadth of Scotland across billboards, buses, social channels and TV.

Breeder Ronnie Black said: ”Jennifer is from a long line of Royal Highland Show champions and my family and I are delighted that she is featuring in the advertising campaign.

"While Jennifer will not be at the show as she will hopefully be caring for her newborn foal, other members of her family will be flying the flag for the Collessie champion.

“The Clydesdale is a breed of draught horse derived from the farm horses of Clydesdale which is in existence thanks to a committed number of breeders who invest time and passion into protecting the future of this beautiful native breed.

"There is no better showcase to see this magnificent animal than at the Royal Highland Show.”