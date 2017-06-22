Sir Billy Connolly will receive another accolade from his home town later when he is made an honorary doctor of the University of Strathclyde.
Fondly known as The Big Yin, he will be recognised for his contribution to society at a university graduation ceremony in the Barony Hall in Glasgow on Thursday.
The comedian, who is to get a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List, will celebrate his 75th birthday this year.
Loading article content
He joked he should be called Sir Lancelot after being knighted, telling the BBC that "Sir Billy doesn't quite have the same ring" to it.
He grew up in the Partick area of the city and worked in the Govan shipyards before pursuing a career as a folk singer in the Humblebums alongside the late Gerry Rafferty.
Others receiving honorary degrees from the university include Dr Max Nikias, president of the University of Southern California; Nigel Whitehead, group managing director of BAE Systems; Nigel Cantwell, an international consultant on child protection; and Richard Hunter, convener of court at the University of Strathclyde.
Awards will also be given for alumna and alumnus of the year to Baroness Nosheena Mobarik and Calum Paterson respectively.
About 3,000 students will be graduating from the ceremonies being held between June 22 and 30.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?