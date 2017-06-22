Police sealed off streets at a residential property after an 'old weapon' was found at the address.
Dramatic scenes unfolded as a police and a team of Royal Navy bomb disposal experts arrived outside a property in Kirkton Avenue, Blantyre.
It is understood an old weapon and ammunition was discovered at the property.
A remote controlled device used to deal with explosives could be seen in the street outside.
Residents were assured by police they were not at risk during the operation as many chose to share the ongoing incident on social media.
Police Scotland confirmed trained officers were in attendance.
Judt four miles away, a number of police vehicles, an ambulance and a police helicopter reportedly arrived in Ness Drive in the Calderwood area of East Kilbride.
Police sealed off a car-park at the back of houses as they appeared to search the area.
Intial reports on social media suggested that an officer had been injured following an incident at the nearby John Wright Sports Centre.
Police Scotland stressed that the incidents were not terror related, but confirmed that a man had suffered minor injuries.
