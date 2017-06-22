Scotland's national orchestra has appointed Hong Kong-born Elim Chan as its next Principal Guest Conductor, succeeding Thomas Søndergård from 2018.

Ms Chan conducted the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) for the first time in February this year, making her Scottish debut.

Following her second appearance the RSNO requested a more formal relationship with Chan.

She follows Søndergård, who was announced as the next Music Director of the RSNO in May.

Ms Chan, the first female winner of the London Symphony Orchestra’s Donatella Flick Conducting Competition and current Dudamel Fellow at the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, returned to Scotland in February to replace RSNO Conductor Laureate Neeme Järvi, who had to withdraw from his 80th birthday concerts.

Ms Chan had made her Scottish debut with the RSNO two weeks previously, to audiences in Kirkcaldy and Musselburgh.

She said: “The first moment I joined the RSNO on-stage I already felt that something unique and gratifying was about to happen.

"I sensed a magical connection between the musicians and me that allowed us to make music in such a natural way, and I am grateful for everyone’s openness and kindness to me.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the RSNO Artistic Team and to explore together what’s ahead."

Dr Krishna Thiagarajan, chief executive of the RSNO, said: “On behalf of the Orchestra I’d like to welcome Elim to the RSNO family. Her debut performance was of such chemistry that the musicians immediately called for her re-engagement.

"This led to an on-stage relationship that can be accurately described as inspiring and full of energy, as well as powerfully evident to the audiences.

"I’m excited by what this partnership will deliver for our audiences in Scotland and further afield.”