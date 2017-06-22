THE PARENTS of a tragic schoolboy crushed by a gravestone have started civil proceedings against Glasgow City Council.

Both Ciaran Williamson’s dad Ryan and mum Stephanie have submitted claims against the local authority following the death of their son more than two years ago.

Little Ciaran was just eight years old when he was killed by the 7ft Ross memorial in Craigton Cemetery on May 26 2015.

He died “instantly and painlessly”, according to a pathologist’s report, heard during a Fatal Accident Inquiry into the tragedy.

The FAI is yet to be concluded, having started in November 2016.

All evidence has now been heard before Sheriff Linda Ruxton, however the lawyers’ closing submissions will be taken later this year before the sheriff makes her determination.

Lawyers representing both sides of Ciaran’s family have now confirmed civil litigation has started against the council, meaning relatives may receive compensation from the local authority following the tragedy.

Separate claims have been submitted for a number of relatives, including both of Ciaran’s parents, his stepdad and his grandparents as well as his siblings.

Sources say it is expected the local authority would settle the claims out of court, however this is not anticipated until the FAI is concluded and a determination reached by Sheriff Ruxton.

Eilish Lindsay of Thompson's solicitors, who is representing Ciaran’s dad Ryan and grandmother Margaret Aitken, said she hopes the civil case would help the family “come to some closure.”

She said: “Obviously our clients have gone through a tragic event.

“Ryan has lost his son and Margaret has lost her grandson. If they think that pursuing the civil claim against Glasgow City Council will help them with closure on this then that’s really where our involvement comes in to help them.

“We’re at the very early stages of the claim now. The claim has been intimated to the council.

“The first stage of the case is that we are making a claim, in writing. That went to the council at the end of the evidence being heard of the FAI.”

Mark Gibson, a partner at Digby Brown Solicitors, who is representing Ciaran’s mum Stephanie Griffin, said: “The Fatal Accident Inquiry is ongoing and that is the focus and priority for Ciaran’s mother at the current time.

“The evidence is now concluded and the Sheriff’s determination will focus on what happened to cause this tragedy, including any defect in systems of working and any reasonable precautions that could have been taken to avoid it.

“We will ensure that all legal avenues available to our clients, as they seek to establish what happened, are kept open.

“This includes civil actions.

“We have taken initial steps in this regard and will take further actions as and when it is appropriate to do so.”

A council spokesman said: “Any claim would be handled by our insurers. It would be inappropriate to comment further while the Fatal Accident Inquiry is ongoing.”