A police officer has been injured during an incident in East Kilbride.

The plainclothes officer was allegedly injured after being struck by a car that had been pulled over near an address in Ness Drive.

Nine police cars, an ambulance and a helicopter were all dispatched to an area near John Wright Sports centre in the town last night after the incident.

The street was cordoned off and officers remained at the scene until Thursday morning.

It is unknown what the condition of the officer currently is.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the incident was “categorically not terror-related”.

Hours after the incident unfolded, a bomb disposal team also rushed to an address Kirkton Avenue, Blantyre.

Police sealed off streets at a residential property after an “old weapon” was found.

Dramatic scenes unfolded as a police and a team of Royal Navy bomb disposal experts arrived outside a property in Kirkton Avenue, Blantyre.

It is understood an old weapon and ammunition was discovered at the property.

Police Scotland confirmed arrests have been made for both incidents.

Police chief superintendent Roddy Irvine confirmed neither incident was terrorist related.