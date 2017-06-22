RANGERS fans have moved quickly to buy up merchandise after the club announced a new deal with Sports Direct on Wednesday.
Supporters of the Ibrox club had boycotted the purchase of goods under the previous deal with Mike Ashley, but returned to the club megastore in their droves after the old agreement was torn up.
Light Blues chairman Dave King confirmed at a press conference yesterday that a new deal had been struck with the retail giants that was more favourable to club coffers.
Well I think it's safe to say we will sell out... pic.twitter.com/4LzAUk1Ib3— RangersFC SLO (@RangersFCSLO) June 22, 2017
A fair few kids ones left but Adult home kits are almost sold out. Will check at lunch to see if we have more pic.twitter.com/c52qSAE318— RangersFC SLO (@RangersFCSLO) June 22, 2017
There should be more stock coming tomorrow though according to staff. pic.twitter.com/5cSsUXffc7— Club 1872 (@Club1872rfc) June 22, 2017
Queue is massive in the Megastore. All home tops gone bar 2 xxxl tops 😆 pic.twitter.com/YDTVoCm6Jw— Ross (@rossconpollo) June 22, 2017
Rangers also revealed yesterday that they do not have time to launch a new home kit for the 2017/18 season.
