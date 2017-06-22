1 Bard In The Botanics Glasgow Botanic Gardens, until July 29

Having kicked off yesterday, this summer’s season – These Headstrong Women – features a set of new productions that, for the first time, put women at their heart. Shakespeare’s The Taming Of The Shrew is combined with his contemporary, John Fletcher’s sequel, The Tamer Tamed for the ultimate battle-of-the-sexes. Meanwhile, in Queen Lear, his best-loved tragedy is reimagined from the perspective of a great Queen in a thrilling outdoor production. With Timon Of Athens in the Kibble Palace and the return of Measure For Measure, audiences are promised laughter, heartache and edge-of-your-seat drama.

Visit bardinthebotanics.co.uk for full production details and to book tickets.

2 Dirty Dancing King’s Theatre, Glasgow, until Saturday

The stage version of the 1987 cult film is back in a new UK production. Marking 30 years since the film captured audiences the world over, the show will tell the story of 17-year-old Frances “Baby” Houseman who, while on holiday with her family, discovers some raunchy dance moves at an all-night party.

Eager to be part of the scene, she catches sight of dance instructor Johnny Castle as both young spirits come together for the best summer of their lives. Featuring the smash hit The Time Of My Life.

Tickets cost between £17.90 and £79.90, plus booking fee. Visit atgtickets.com to book.

3 Largs Live Various venues, Largs, tomorrow to Sunday

This music festival will be staged in cafes, pubs, hotels, restaurants and on the streets of the town where there will be something for the whole family. With a diverse and eclectic mix of music from rock and pop to street opera and pipe bands, live street entertainment will keep the adults entertained while children will be given their own free free shows and free face painting.

The event is free to attend. For a complete programme of over 100 events, visit largslive.com.

4 Glasgow Jazz Festival Various venues, until Sunday

The 31st annual event brings its annual supply of world class musicians and upcoming superstars to Glasgow’s already vibrant jazz scene. In a jampacked programme, one of the founding fathers of afro-beat, Tony Allen, will take over the Old Fruitmarket with his drumming style tomorrow while the radiantly triple-layered voices of The Bevvy Sisters will take over Drygate. The Scottish Jazz Awards at the City of Music Studio will be one of the events to help close the festival.

Ticket prices vary. Some events are free. Visit jazzfest.co.uk to find out more.

5 Edinburgh’s 101 Objects Various venues, ongoing

Creating a fresh perspective on the capital’s rich narrative of history, culture, heritage and everyday life, this new visitor experience brings the city’s colourful, and sometimes dark, past to life through some of its most treasured objects and curiosities, each of which has been carefully chosen for both its personal intrigue and wider role in the compelling story of the city. Running until next April, the event forms part of Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

The majority of the objects can be found in venues free to visit. Head to edinburgh.org/101 to learn more and to plan your visit.

6 Elton John Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie, Saturday

With more than 4,000 performances in over 80 countries to his name since launching his first tour in 1970, one of the biggest-selling artists of all time is now heading to Lanarkshire for the first time, bringing his worldwide Wonderful Crazy Night Tour. Elton has a long history of paving the way to bring music to new areas across Scotland, including Kilmarnock in 2005, Inverness in 2007, Perth in 2008 and Falkirk in 2012. Elton will perform songs from his latest album Wonderful Crazy Night as well as much-loved hits from his stellar career.

Tickets cost between £66 and £90, plus booking fee. Book at ticketmaster.co.uk.

7 Northern Roots Festival Bogbain Farm, Inverness, tomorrow and Saturday

This boutique music festival is set to host an eclectic mix of emerging and legendary Scottish artists in one of the UK’s quirkiest venues. As well as music, the event will showcase the very best of Scotland with craft beer and spirits, artisan food and an unrivaled festival spirit. The line-up includes Leith band Ayakara, folk group Have Mercy Las Vegas, Louie and the Lochbacks – a new acapella group – and Glasgow four-piece Rascalton.

Day tickets start at £25, with a weekend pass costing £65, plus booking fee. Concessions and children’s tickets also available. Visit northernrootsfestival.com for more information.

8 One Night Of Queen Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, tomorrow

Gary Mullen and The Works have taken their tribute show from strength to strength having performed over 150 shows a year in a variety of countries over the past five years. Gary’s career as Freddie Mercury started in 2000 after he won Granada TV’s Stars in Their Eyes, polling the most votes ever recorded on the show. Tickets cost either £19.50 or £21.50, plus booking fee. Visit glasgowconcerthalls.com to book. The show then moves on to Caird Hall in Dundee on Saturday.

9 Ice Factor Open Day Leven Road, Kinlochleven, Saturday

The world’s largest indoor ice-climbing facility is inviting families to experience the thrill of ice and rock climbing as part of its annual open day along with the chance to relax with plenty of food and drink. There will be stalls, a raffle, face painting and a barbeque before an evening of live music from local band, The Shine. There’s also the chance to negotiate the 15-metre high aerial adventure course complete with 50-metre rope swing.

Entry to the facility is free. Visitors can experience ice-climbing, while guests can also get to grips with the indoor rock walls and bouldering area for just £5.

10 Videotape Underdog, Aberdeen, until Sunday

First performed at Oran Mor’s Play, Pie And A Pint in 2008, Oliver Emanuel’s gritty short is back to follow a young couple on the verge of breaking up. Although they live together and speak, they don’t answer each other and, when he goes out, she follows behind in a mission to know more about his life. The play delves into sex, lies and celluloid, where suspicions end up leading on to secret videotaping.

Tickets cost £10 and can be booked at aberdeenperformingarts.

com. The show then moves on to Banchory, Inverurie and Elgin.