The origins of Irn-Bru -- Scotland's other national drink -- are in the USA, according to sensational new research findings.

And it was an English firm which invented the iconic strongman image which later became known as the iconic "Highland athlete".

David Leishman who researched the history of the drink said it became "Scottish through branding and advertising rather than being invented in Scotland".

The Scotsman, who teaches at Grenoble Alpes University, discovered the first Iron Brew drink was launched in 1889 -- earlier than previously thought.

And the drink, sold under the brand of IRONBREW, was first described as the "The Ideal American drink".

Mr Leishman, who is originally from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, said he was apprehensive about revealing his findings.

He said: "In my mind, I had always thought that the drink was invented in Scotland.

"But, following my research, I find it quite heartening that IRN-BRU has become Scottish through branding and advertising rather than being invented in Scotland.

"I was a bit apprehensive about announcing some of these findings to AG BARR plc, particularly the fact that the strongman was invented by an English firm.

"Robin Barr and marketing director Jonathan Kemp were extremely helpful though, allowing me access to the company's own archives, answering questions and undertaking their own research as a result of my findings."

The drink was first sold under the name IRONBREW and described as "The Ideal American drink" by the New York-based manufacturers and chemicals firm Maas & Waldstein.

The firm trademarked the name and successfully sued copycat brands, but it faded from view in the 1920s, with the exception of a few regional markets.

In its American heyday, IRONBREW claimed to have serious health benefits.

But following the 1911 Pure Food and Drug Act, its makers were no longer able to boast of benefits within their advertising.

The original American IRONBREW is also thought to have been a dark colour similar to arch rival Coca-Cola.

The drink was said to have a vanilla taste which would make it unrecognisable to the flavour beloved by Scots in the modern day.

Mr Leishman added: "A 1908 report on soft drinks in Kansas stated that IRONBREW was dark brown and tasted of vanilla.

"A legal action launched by Coca-Cola against copycat brands in 1918 mentioned that consumers were misled when IRONBREW was sold in Coke bottles because it was 'about the colour of Coca-Cola'."

In the UK, the first company to sell the flavour and essence to bottlers was London-based Stevenson & Howell which launched its product in the summer of 1898.

To advertise the drink, which they called Iron Brew, they registered a strongman holding aloft a glass of the beverage surrounded by weights and dumbbells as a trademark.

This featured on bottle labels and advertising that Stevenson and Howell supplied bottlers with and the liquid was the more familiar orange colour that we know today.

The strongman was unknowingly adopted by Barr's for their IRN-BRU, and later became identified with the Highland Games athlete Adam Brown.

Barr's own IRN-BRU was on sale as early as 1898, three years earlier than the official launch date.

Mr Leishman added: "In recent decades Barr's have never claimed to be the inventor of Iron Brew drinks but they were surprised that they did not come up with the strongman image.

"They had no idea that the Stevenson and Howell strongman even existed.

"But I wanted to dispel some of the urban myths surrounding the origins of the drink to better understand how it became associated with Scottish identity.

"My father was from Falkirk and was a big local history enthusiast with a special interest in Barr's, so I suppose the idea for this project came from him."

A spokesman for A.G. Barr said that despite there being a number of different versions over the years no one has come close to matching the Barr recipe.

He said: "There's no doubt there have been Iron Brews in the past, but for us there is only one real IRN-BRU.

"That's the IRN-BRU still made by us today, according to the long-standing Barr secret recipe."