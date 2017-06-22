SCOTTISH swimmer Dan Wallace has been handed a three-month suspension by British Swimming and Scottish Swimming after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.
The 24-year-old, who has represented Great Britain at the Olympics and Scotland at the Commonwealth Games, has been banned from all national programme activity until 12 September 2017.
“It is with much regret that I was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol," said Wallace.
"Not only have I let myself, my family and team-mates down, I have put others at risk and I am profoundly sorry for my actions.
"I recognise that I am in a position of influence and this type of behaviour is not acceptable in any way, shape or form.
“I am now looking to rebuild trust in everyone who has supported me and put their faith in me, and will do whatever it takes to come through this a better, stronger person. I am deeply sorry.”
Wallace, who is based at the University of Stirling, will not be able to compete at next month's World Championships in Budapest.
He won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016 as part of the 4x200m freestyle relay team and won the 400m individual medley at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.
