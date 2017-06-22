French authorities are investigating the death of a fashion blogger reportedly hit by an exploding whipped cream canister that was withdrawn from the market in 2013, officials and the company that makes the product said.
An investigation is under way into the death of Rebecca Burger and whether a faulty siphon on a high-pressure canister used to make and dispense whipped cream was at fault, the prosecutor's office in the eastern city of Mulhouse said.
The prosecutor would not comment pending further investigation.
Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation.
Consumer magazine 60 Million Consumers reported that the victim was hit violently in the chest by the exploding canister, and said that led to a heart attack.
The magazine said it had been warning for years of such risks after dozens of incidents, but this was apparently the first death reported.
The manufacturer of the kitchen product, Ard'time, said the item has not been on the market since a "first incident implicating a siphon" in February 2013.
🎬🎬YOUTUBE: Petite vidéo de mon dernier voyage à Bali☝🏼☝🏼le lien est dans ma bio ! • N'hésitez pas à commenter et me donner vos avis/idées/suggestions pour ma prochaine vidéo🙏🏼❤️❤️ __________________________ 🎬🎬YOUTUBE: Short video of my last trip to Bali☝🏼☝🏼The link is in my bio ! • Don't hesitate to comment and give me your suggestions/ideas for the next video🙏🏼❤️❤️
Products were withdrawn from the market and destroyed, a company statement said, and other efforts made to alert consumers.
"Unfortunately, there are still lots of siphons of all brands that remain potentially dangerous as time passes," the company said.
The consumer magazine said that incidents have been occurring since at least 2010.
"We are up to 60 accidents" that have been reported, said the deputy editor of 60 Million Consumers.
"It is, to our knowledge, the first time there has been a death from such an explosion. We knew it would happen one day," Benjamin Douriez said.
