POLICE are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a man was found in a flat in Glasgow.
The body of the as yet unidentified man was found in a apartment in Cairnhill Drive, Crookston at around 9.15am on Thursday.
Police, who are appealing for witnesses, say a post mortem is due to take place to establish the cause of his death.
But they says they are treating it as suspicious having had information of a disturbance in a flat in the general area at around 9pm the previous day.
Detective Chief Inspector Alan McAlpine, of Police Scotland's major investigation teams, said: “Officers have been in the area today speaking to neighbours and checking CCTV to try and establish the circumstances surrounding the death of this man who we believe is in his mid-30s.
“Our enquiries are at a very early stage, however, some information that was passed to police mentions a disturbance in a flat in the general area around 2100 hours last night.
“Whether it was the flat the man was found in or not has still to be confirmed and so I would ask that anyone who may have heard this or who has any information that will assist our enquiry contact police.
“Cairnhill Drive is residential with numerous flats in the area. I have no doubt that someone will have seen or heard something between last night, around 2100 hours, or this morning around 0915 hours, when the man was found.”
