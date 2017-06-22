A woman has been indecently assaulted in a "frightening" city centre ordeal.

A man attacked the 26-year-old in Edinburgh's Rose Street Lane at around 4am on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said the victim spoke with the man for a short time before he attacked her.

He then walked with the woman until they reached Hope Street and went their separate ways.

The suspect is described as being white, aged in his mid-20s, 6ft with a slim build and short brown hair, gelled at the front.

He was wearing blue jeans, a grey T-shirt, black trainers and had a rucksack.

The man also walked with a limp and used a metal walking stick.

Detective Inspector Donnie MacLeod, of Edinburgh's public protection unit, said: "This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim and we are now pursuing various lines of inquiry to trace the male responsible, whom we have a very detailed description of.

"Despite the early hour, there were potentially a number of witnesses in the area and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious on Rose Street Lane or Rose Street to contact police immediately.

"In particular, we are keen to speak to some workmen who the victim believes were working nearby at the time of the attack and these individuals are asked to get in touch to help with our investigation.

"Similarly, anyone who recognises the description of the suspect, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation, should also come forward."