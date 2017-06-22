The first of the new Scottish Tories to give his maiden speech has focused on the union between Scotland and England.
John Lamont (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk) paid tribute to the "deep and lasting ties" between UK nations as he described the traditional "common ridings" events in his constituency, where locals would mark the boundaries between different territories.
His speech came after the Tories made major gains in Scotland during the general election, increasing their presence at Westminster from a single MP to 13.
Mr Lamont, speaking as MPs debated the Queen's Speech, said: "This reminds us that for centuries, whether at war with each other or side by side in war, the nations of our great nation have always been intertwined and our deep and lasting ties are impossible to disentangle.
"Our common ridings and festivals, which display such pride in one's identity yet symbolise an overreaching feeling of unity, are striking.
"Pair this with the rich history that all of the nations of our union share and it is clear to me that we have much more in common than we don't have, that we are together worth more than apart.
"Perhaps this is clearer now than has ever been in recent times.
"These values are what all of us must fight for."
