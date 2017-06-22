Construction sites and a primary school have been targeted in a host of deliberate fires.

Police are investigating the incidents in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, in the early hours of the morning between Monday and Thursday this week.

Bins outside a house in India Street were the first to be set on fire, followed by deliberate blazes on newbuild houses at construction sites in Napierston Place and Campbell Street, and a car in Dalmonach Road.

Two more cars were set on fire in Thomas Street and Glebe Gardens on Wednesday, while an attempt was made to set fire to St Mary's Primary School in Bank Street at around 1am on Thursday.

Police said the school blaze did not take hold and was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Officers added they do not know if the attacks were random or linked but a "number of lines of inquiry" are being considered.

Forensic searches are being carried out at each site and CCTV across Alexandria is also being reviewed.

Chief Inspector Donald Leitch said: "These incidents will no doubt be causing some concern to local people so I would like to reassure them that we are doing all we can to find whoever is responsible.

"Extensive inquiries are being undertaken by detectives with a number of lines of inquiry being considered. At this stage, we do not know if the incidents are linked, if they have been carried out by one person or if they are random, but I can assure you all scenarios are being considered and will be followed up.

"I would like to appeal to people in the areas involved to think back and consider if they saw or heard anything suspicious or unusual. No matter how insignificant you think your information is, please pass it on to us and let us work out its relevance.

"I would also ask people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.

"Additional officers will be on patrol to provide reassurance for people and anyone with any concerns should speak to officers."