Nicola Sturgeon must drop plans for a second Scottish independence referendum if she wants to remain First Minister, Scottish Secretary David Mundell has said.
The SNP leader is expected to set out the next steps for her plan for another referendum next week, after reflecting on the proposals in light of a General Election in which her party lost 21 of its 56 seats.
Speaking at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Mr Mundell said: "I want the next step to be no step, that it's finished, that it's off the table, it's gone."
Asked if he believes the SNP is likely to commit to such a move, he added: "If Nicola Sturgeon wants to carry on as First Minister of Scotland, she will.
"Otherwise people will conclude that the only way to stop independence being talked about is to remove her as First Minister in the 2021 Scottish Parliament election."
