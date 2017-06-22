Scottish farmers will not lose out on subsidies as a result of Brexit, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has confirmed.

Mr Gove said leaving the European Union offers "huge opportunities", and producers believe sales could be doubled.

He was speaking alongside Scottish Secretary David Mundell at a UK Government gin reception at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, and both said they were there to listen to farmers on how agricultural policy should be shaped following Brexit.

Mr Gove said he is aware of concerns and ministers want to make sure they "do it right".

He added: "There are huge opportunities. Opportunities for us to get rid of some of the bureaucracy that stands in the way of effective food production.

"Talking to people in the Scottish food and drink sector earlier today, they have ambitions to double the amount sold."

Questioned later if Scottish farmers would lose out on subsidies through Brexit, he said: "No."

He added that the agriculture and fisheries Bills in the Queen's Speech would enable "taking back control" over fishing, and the system for agricultural support that replaces the Common Agricultural Policy is "more effective" than ever before.

Mr Mundell played down concerns that powers over fishing and farming currently devolved to Scotland but overseen by Brussels could be repatriated to the UK and not devolved.

He said the devolved powers would return to Westminster in "holding pattern" before further devolution as this is the most straightforward way to deal with them.

He said: "There's no-one lined up at Defra who wants to grab control of hill farming in Scotland. It's preposterous."

In a message to the Scottish Government, he added: "Stop the politicking and let's actually get down to have some mature adult conversation on how we get the best deal for Scotland and how we bring back these powers relating to agriculture and fisheries in a way that works best for the industry."