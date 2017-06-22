THE UK Government has agreed to improve the treatment of military veterans in Northern Ireland as part of a possible agreement with the Democratic Unionists to get their support at Westminster, DUP sources have suggested.

As the party’s executive was expected to meet in Belfast on Thursday night to go over the details of the proposed agreement to help keep Theresa May in Downing Street, DUP insiders pointed to how the Queen's Speech on Wednesday pointed to the Military Covenant being implemented "across the United Kingdom".

Previously, veterans have complained the covenant, which is a promise by the Government that armed forces and their families will be well looked after, has not been fully implemented in Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, DUP MP Ian Paisley tweeted a screenshot of the DUP's pledge to support a change in the law along with the word: "Progress!!"

Simon Hamilton, a former Stormont minister, also suggested the influence of the DUP by pointing to how there was a commitment in the Queen’s Speech to make the covenant UK-wide.

He explained how the two sides had been engaging well "over the last 24 hours" and the talks would continue until the party achieved “something that works for the people of Northern Ireland, delivers on what we need for Northern Ireland and also importantly delivers stability for the whole nation at this time of great challenge".

But Sinn Féin has made clear it would not support any policy that gave priority treatment to military veterans.

Moreover, implementation of the covenant is a devolved matter that would require agreement between the First and Deputy First Ministers at Stormont.

Earlier, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP chief whip at Westminster, said the chances of reaching a so-called "confidence and supply" deal with the Conservatives were "very good".

He confirmed the party was seeking extra funding for Northern Ireland as part of the agreement but denied reports it was seeking £1 billion for the health service with a further £1 billion for infrastructure.

"The figures that are being bandied about are way wide of the mark," he declared.

"What we are asking for is recognition by the Government that after 30 years of a very violent conflict in Northern Ireland when the capital resources were spent on security - on police stations, fortifications, military establishments - our infrastructure fell well behind the rest of the United Kingdom. So what we are asking for is some help to make up that deficit."

Sir Jeffrey hinted the DUP had already secured concessions with Conservative manifesto pledges to end the triple lock for pensioners and means-testing for the winter fuel allowance being omitted from the Queen's Speech.

"We are interested in a deal that benefits the UK as a whole. What we certainly don't want to see is pensioners and the more vulnerable being affected. If what we do benefits people across the United Kingdom then as a unionist party that is something we are proud of."

Asked about the chances of an agreement before next week's Commons vote on the Queen's Speech, Sir Jeffrey added: "Very good. The sooner the better as far as we are concerned."