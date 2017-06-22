A FOOD safety watchdog has warned people not to drink a batch of Macb flavoured water after complaints about the product.
Cott Beverages, which produces the spring water at its facility in MacDuff, Aberdeenshire, has launched an investigation into the incident, it was reported.
One Facebook user was said to have contacted the firm after complaining the product "smelled like paint thinner".
Loading article content
Food Standards Scotland said in a statement it is "aware of an investigation involving Macb strawberry & kiwi flavoured bottled water following reports by consumers of feeling unwell after drinking it, and is liaising with the food business and relevant enforcement authorities".
"Macb has voluntarily instigated a withdrawal of some of their products from sale.
"We will continue to work with the business regarding this investigation and further information will be issued as soon as it becomes available.
"In the meantime, as a precautionary measure, we would advise consumers not to drink Macb water."
Macb said in a statement: "We are aware of a quality issue relating to our macb Strawberry & Kiwi still flavoured water in 1.5L and 330ml bottles, with a best before end date of August 2018.
"Please be assured that whilst the drink maybe have a strong odour and be unpleasant to taste, this is not harmful and our other macb bottle sizes and flavours are unaffected.
"We apologise to anyone who has received a bad experience with any of our drinks and once again we would like to reassure you that this is not a food safety issue and the product is harmless."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.